Phillips day to day as Pats prepare for Colts rushing attack

By KYLE HIGHTOWER

AP Sports Writer

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Patriots safety Adrian Phillips says he’s taking it day by day and that everything checked out well on the right knee he injured in the closing minutes of New England’s Week 13 win over Buffalo. It’s positive news for the Patriots as they look to keep their seven-game win streak going this week at Indianapolis. New England enters the week with the NFL’s third-ranked defense, allowing just 310 yards per game. It also is giving up a league-low 15.4 points per game.