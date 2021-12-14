No. 2 Duke shakes off rust, routs South Carolina State

By MITCHELL NORTHAM

Associated Press

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — AJ Griffin scored 19 points as No. 2 Duke cruised past South Carolina State 103-62. In 21 minutes of play off the bench, Griffin connected on 7 of 8 shots and tallied four rebounds and four assists. He was one of six Blue Devils to score in double digits. Trevor Keels had 14 points, Joey Baker scored 13 points, and Paolo Banchero had in 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Wendell Moore Jr. scored 11 points and Mark Williams had 10 points and three blocks for Duke, which returned to the court after a two-week break for exams.