Nichushkin scores 2 goals, Avalanche beat Rangers 4-2

By MICHAEL KELLY

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — Valeri Nichushkin had two goals, Cale Makar and Mikko Rantanen also scored and the Colorado Avalanche beat the New York Rangers 4-2 for their fifth straight win. Nathan MacKinnon had two assists and Darcy Kuemper stopped 26 shots in Colorado’s second victory over New York in less than a week. The Avalanche beat the Rangers 7-3 at Madison Square Garden last Wednesday. Ryan Strome and Julien Gauthier scored and Alexander Georgiev made 27 saves for New York, which has dropped two in a row and three of four following a seven-game winning streak that capped an 11-1 surge. Nazem Kadri returned from a two-game absence with two assists and has a team-leading 36 points for Colorado.