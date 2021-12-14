Man City’s 7-0 rout hands Leeds its largest-ever EPL loss

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City has inflicted Leeds’ largest-ever Premier League loss to show why the champions are well-placed for another title. A 7-0 rout by the league leaders was begun by Phil Foden in the eighth minute. Kevin De Bruyne scored twice and Jack Grealish, Riyad Mahrez, John Stones and Nathan Ake were also on target. City went four points clear of Liverpool, which plays Newcastle on Thursday. Leeds is five points above the relegation zone.