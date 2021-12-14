Skip to Content
James Hinchcliffe steps away from fulltime IndyCar racing

By JENNA FRYER
AP Auto Racing Writer

Popular IndyCar veteran James Hinchcliffe is stepping away from fulltime racing. The 34-year-old Canadian say she is not retiring and will explore other series. Andretti Autosport did not renew his contract for next year after Hinchcliffe had just one podium finish. Hinchcliffe might be headed to the television booth. He’s done analyst work previously and excelled in the booth for CBS this past summer during Tony Stewart’s all-star racing series. 

