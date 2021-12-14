EPL players to undergo daily coronavirus testing

LONDON (AP) — Premier League players will undergo daily coronavirus tests as part of emergency measures approved by clubs to deal with the worsening pandemic in England. Two Premier League matches have been called off in the last three days due to outbreaks at clubs. The league reported on Monday that COVID-19 cases rose by 350% to a record 42 infections in a week. Britain is braced for a worsening health emergency caused by the new omicron variant. Health authorities say it is responsible for about 200,000 new cases a day with the number of infections doubling every two to three days.