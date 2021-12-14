Curry embracing roar of crowds in record-breaking quest

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Stephen Curry hears the roars everywhere he travels these days. His pursuit of the NBA’s career 3-point record has created warm and fuzzy environments for the Warriors at each stop. Fans want to see history, and they want to see the 33-year-old Curry break Ray Allen’s career 3-point record in person. But Curry also knows the same sentiment doesn’t exist in his friends and foes around the league. They want to delay what now seems inevitable Tuesday night — Curry making two shots from beyond the arc to surpass Allen’s mark of 2,973 on the grand stage at Madison Square Garden.