Williams, Anderson lead Oklahoma State past Cleveland State

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Bryce Williams scored a career-high 29 points, Avery Anderson III added another 29 points and Oklahoma State held off Cleveland State 98-93 in overtime. The Cowboys’ Keylan Boone blocked the potential game-tying layup with 20 seconds left in overtime, then Williams made 1 of 2 from the line and Anderson followed with a pair for the final margin. Williams and Anderson scored 22 of Oklahoma State’s final 24 points in regulation, the last two coming on Anderson’s coast-to-coast layup with 2 seconds left that sent the game to overtime. D’Moi Hodge scored 31 points to lead the Vikings.