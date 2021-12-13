Roma beats Spezia 2-0 to relieve pressure on Mourinho

ROME (AP) — Roma has relieved a bit of pressure on José Mourinho by beating relegation-threatened Spezia 2-0 in Serie A. Chris Smalling and Roger Ibañez scored in each half for Roma. The capital side moved into sixth spot. Although it is still eight points below fourth-placed Napoli and the final Champions League qualifying spot. Spezia remained just two points above the bottom three. Mourinho was already feeling the pressure at Roma after just two wins in his previous six Italian league matches.