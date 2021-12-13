Rockets hoping to grow after following skid with streak

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Rockets won seven straight games after dropping 15 in a row, the first team in NBA history to have the lengthy slide and win streak in one season. The young team, which had the league’s worst record last year, still has a way to go. But the winning streak gave them confidence that they can turn things around soon. Coach Stephen Silas is encouraged his squad is turning things around.