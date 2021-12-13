Michigan State RB Kenneth Walker uncertain vs Pitt in bowl

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State coach Mel Tucker says he is uncertain whether All-America running back Kenneth Walker will play for 11th-ranked Spartans against No. 13 Pittsburgh in the Peach Bowl. The Big Ten Coach of the Year said Monday that Walker is battling through some things. The transfer from Wake Forest played through an ankle injury for much of the season. Michigan State will face the Panthers in a New Year’s Six bowl on Dec. 30 in Atlanta. Walker ran for 1,636 yards and scored 19 touchdowns. He had 579 yards rushing in each of his two seasons at Wake Forest.