DELAND, Fla. — Chase Johnston had 17 points to lead six Stetson players in double figures as the Hatters romped past Johnson University of Florida 104-58. Christiaan Jones added 16 points for the Hatters. Aubin Gateretse chipped in 12, Alvin Tumblin scored 12 and Alex Crawford had 11. Corey Shelton led the Suns with 18 points.