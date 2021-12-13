Hero Kanu heads international class of college FB signings

By KEN MAGUIRE

AP Sports Writer

American colleges are again tapping the European pipeline for football recruits. The early signing period begins Wednesday when high school kids make their final decisions. Recruits from Germany, Sweden, Denmark and Britain plan to sign with programs including Michigan, Vanderbilt, West Virginia, Illinois and Texas A&M. At the top of the European list is defensive lineman Hero Kanu of Germany. The 17-year-old Kanu outgrew soccer and only started training for football two years ago. The 6-foot-5, 290-pound teenager moved from his hometown near Munich to California and enrolled at Santa Margarita Catholic High School. He’s had more than two-dozen scholarship offers.