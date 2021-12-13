EU has little appetite to join US diplomatic Games boycott

By RAF CASERT

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — Several European Union nations have made it clear they have little appetite to join the U.S. initiative for a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Games because of concerns over China’s human rights record. EU foreign ministers are seeking a united front on how to handle the issue. France said last week that a no-show of leaders and dignitaries at the opening of the Olympics would have little true impact. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that as little as possible should be taken away from the participants themselves. “Athletes prepare for years, sometimes half their lives for this, and that’s why it should not be used for political issues.”