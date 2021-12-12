Skip to Content
Wilson has 2 TD passes as Seahawks beat Texans 33-13

By KRISTIE RIEKEN
AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — Russell Wilson threw for 260 yards and two touchdowns and the Seattle Seahawks won consecutive games for the first time this season with a 33-13 victory over the Houston Texans. Seattle coach Pete Carroll earned his 150th regular-season win a week after the Seahawks (5-8) beat San Francisco 30-23. He did it in front of a sparse crowd that appeared to have more Seattle fans than Houston followers. Neon green shirts peppered the stands and chants of ‘Seahawks, Seahawks,’ echoed through the stadium throughout the game.   

