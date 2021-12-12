Titans dominate Jags 20-0, get 1st home shutout since 2000

By MARK LONG

AP Pro Football Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans were on the other side of a turnover-fest Sunday, getting four interceptions that helped them beat woeful Jacksonville 20-0 for their first home shutout in more than two decades. Rashaan Evans, Jayon Brown, Kristian Fulton and Buster Skrine picked off passes from rookie Trevor Lawrence, who hadn’t thrown multiple interceptions in a game since his NFL debut. Tennessee dominated Jacksonville’s offensive line. The Titans had been on the other end of turnover-filled games their previous two times out. Jacksonville provided the perfect remedy for a two-game skid.