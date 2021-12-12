No. 25 LSU women defeat Texas Southern 96-55

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Faustine Aifuwa scored 14 points, Khayla Painter added 13 and No. 24 LSU coasted to a 96-55 win over Texas Southern. It marked the first win for LSU, which won its sixth straight, as a ranked team in the Kim Mulkey era and followed the Tigers’ first win over a ranked team. All 13 LSU players scored and combined to shoot 63% (36 of 58). Alexis Morris scored 11 points and five other players had eight or nine. Autumn Newby grabbed seven rebounds as the Tigers dominated the boards 48-20. Jala Buster scored 13 points for Texas Southern.