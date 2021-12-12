Missed opportunities plague Bengals’ playoff chase

By JEFF WALLNER

Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals let another opportunity slip past. After two straight defeats, including Sunday’s error-filled 26-23 overtime loss to San Francisco, the Bengals remain a game behind Baltimore atop the AFC North. That’s even though the Ravens have dropped two in a row as well. Sunday’s loss was especially tough for Cincinnati. The Bengals trailed 20-6 before Ja’Marr Chase caught a pair of touchdown passes from Joe Burrow to tie the score in the fourth quarter. The Bengals led 23-20 in overtime, but Jimmy Garoppolo’s 12-yard TD pass to Brandon Aiyuk won it for San Francisco.