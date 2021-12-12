Mavericks, minus Doncic, beat Thunder 103-84 behind Brunson

By TONY SELLARS

Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Jalen Brunson had 18 points and nine rebounds while starting in place of injured star Luka Doncic, leading the Dallas Mavericks to a 103-84 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. It was the first time this season the Mavericks won without Doncic in the lineup. Doncic experienced a flareup of a previous ankle injury in Friday’s game against Indiana and is being held out for back-to-back games. Dallas had been 0-4 without the All-Star guard this season. Maxi Kleber scored 16 points off the Mavericks’ bench and fellow reserve Moses Brown added 15 against his former team. Kristaps Porzingis had 13 points and seven rebounds. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 18 points.