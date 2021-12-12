Gallagher scores 2, Crystal Palace beats Everton 3-1 in EPL

LONDON (AP) — A double from Conor Gallagher helped Crystal Palace return to winning ways with a 3-1 victory at home to Everton in the Premier League. Palace had lost its previous three matches but this first win since the beginning of November was much deserved, with James Tomkins also on target for the hosts. Salomon Rondon pulled one back for Everton in the 70th minute but Rafael Benitez’s team was poor once again and slumped to its seventh loss in its last nine games. Palace climbed above Everton into 12th place.