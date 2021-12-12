Skip to Content
Durant fined after swearing at Hawks fan who heckled him

NEW YORK (AP) — Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant has been fined $25,000 by the NBA for directing obscene language toward a fan during a game in Atlanta. The fine stems from an incident Friday night when a fan heckled Durant in the second quarter of the Nets’ 113-105 victory over Hawks. In video taken courtside that was posted on social media, an off-camera fan can be heard yelling, “Durant, stop crying!” before Durant responds using multiple expletives. Durant scored 31 points in the win.

