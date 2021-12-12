Cooke leads No. 1 Gamecocks to 66-59 win over No. 8 Terps

By PETE IACOBELLI

AP Sports Writer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Zia Cooke scored 20 points including a layup with 5:13 left that put No. 1 South Carolina ahead to stay in a 66-59 victory over No. 8 Maryland in the Jimmy V Classic on Sunday. Aliyah Boston had 16 points, 16 rebounds and seven rebounds for the Gamecocks, who improved to 10-0 for the first time in six years. It was South Carolina’s fourth win over a top-10 opponent this season. Cooke tied the game at 55-all midway through the final quarter. Then she followed with a layup and a steal. Angel Reese led Maryland with 20 points.