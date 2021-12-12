Chargers’ passing game gets big boost from Palmer, Guyton

By DAN GREENSPAN

Associated Press

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — With veteran Keenan Allen on the COVID-19 list, rookie Joshua Palmer and second-year receiver Jalen Guyton stepped up in the Los Angeles Chargers’ 37-21 win over the New York Giants. Palmer had five catches for 66 yards and a touchdown, seeing much of Allen’s typical workload in the slot. Guyton had three catches for 87 yards and a touchdown. Guyton continued his knack for making big plays, scoring a 59-yard touchdown just before halftime. Chargers coach Brandon Staley says he expects the young receivers to take on bigger roles down the stretch.