Bizarre goal prevents Napoli from moving top of Serie A

By DANIELLA MATAR

Associated Press

MILAN (AP) — A bizarre goal has prevented Napoli from moving top of Serie A as it lost 1-0 at home to Empoli. Napoli midfielder André Anguissa headed a corner onto the back of Patrick Cutrone’s head at the near post and the ricochet took the ball into the back of the net. Napoli slipped to fourth. It is a point behind Inter Milan and Atalanta and three points behind league leader AC Milan. Inter can move above its city rival if the defending champion wins at home to relegation-threatened Empoli later Sunday. Atalanta won 2-1 at Hellas Verona.