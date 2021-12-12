AP All-America team expands to add receiver, defensive back

By ERIC OLSON

AP College Football Writer

The Associated Press will increase the number of players honored on its annual All-America teams to include a third wide receiver and fifth defensive back. The move is being made to more accurately reflect the evolution of college football offenses and defenses. The AP has named All-America teams since 1925 based on voting by a national media panell. The change in structure this year is the first since 2006 when the generic categories of linemen on both sides of the ball and defensive backs were broken down by specific positions. The 2021 teams will be announced Monday.