Van Riemsdyk scores 2, Flyers deal Arizona 5th straight loss

By JACK MAGRUDER

Associated Press

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — James van Riemsdyk scored two goals and Travis Konecny had two assists, leading the Philadelphia Flyers to a 5-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes. Scott Laughton, Patrick Brown and Claude Giroux also scored for the Flyers, who won their second game in as many nights after stopping a 10-game winless streak in Vegas on Friday. Brown and van Riemsdyk scored in a 73-second span in the Flyers’ three-goal second period that broke a 2-all tie. Brown scored his first goal of the season when he intercepted a cross-ice pass from Arizona goaltender Karel Vejmelka and shot into an open net.