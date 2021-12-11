Tulane temporarily shuts men’s hoops amid virus outbreak

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Tulane says it is temporarily shutting down its men’s basketball team because of a COVID-19 outbreak. A statement released by the university on Saturday says the Green Wave is canceling upcoming games against Texas A&M on Dec. 14 and Grambling State on Dec. 18. The team also will not hold any meetings or practices during the shutdown. Tulane’s announcement says the Green Wave expects to play its next game on Dec. 21 at home against New Orleans.