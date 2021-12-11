Lions have 7 players on COVID list before playing Broncos

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions put cornerbacks Ifeatu Melifonwu and Mark Gilbert along with linebacker Tavante Beckett on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The moves Saturday put seven players on the list and they join running back Jamaal Williams, safety Tracy Walker, cornerback Bobby Price and center Evan Brown. Detroit promoted a slew of players from the practice squad to potentially play Denver on Sunday, including running back Craig Reynolds to add depth at the position already without D’Andre Swift due to a shoulder injury.