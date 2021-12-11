Cavaliers score 81 points in first half, beat Kings 117-103

By BRIAN DULIK

Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Rookie Evan Mobley had 15 points and a season-high 15 rebounds and the Cleveland Cavaliers matched their team record with 81 first-half points in a 117-103 victory over the Sacramento Kings. Isaac Okoro scored 20 points, Jarrett Allen had 19 points and 11 rebounds, and Darius Garland had 16 points and a career-best 13 assists for the Cavaliers. They held a 29-point lead at intermission and won their third in a row. Cleveland scored 45 points in the second quarter — one shy of its franchise mark — to take an 81-52 lead. Buddy Hield had 21 points for the Kings.