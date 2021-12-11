Brooks, Bane lead Grizzlies past Rockets 113-106

By CLAY BAILEY

Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Dillon Brooks scored 25 points, Desmond Bane added 19 and the Memphis Grizzlies held on for a 113-106 victory over the Houston Rockets. Christian Wood had 22 points and nine rebounds for Houston. Armoni Brooks provided a spark off the Houston bench, scoring 18 points. Garrison Mathews added 12 points as Houston lost its second game in two nights. Houston trailed by as many as 21 points in the first half before cutting into Memphis’ advantage as the Grizzlies’ first-half shooting accuracy waned in the third period.