Blue Origin poised to send NFL, TV’s Strahan into space

By MARCIA DUNN

AP Aerospace Writer

Jeff Bezos’ rocket company, Blue Origin, is about to send football legend Michael Strahan into space — with a football. The former NFL player and co-host of ABC’s “Good Morning America” is set to blast off Saturday morning from West Texas. Five others will join him on the 10-minute flight, including the eldest daughter of the first American in space, Alan Shepard. Blue Origin’s rocket is named after her father. After the flight, the football will go to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. This will be the third time Blue Origin has put passengers in the automated capsule.