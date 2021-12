ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Deaquan Williams posted 12 points as South Carolina State narrowly beat High Point 67-66. Rahsaan Edwards had 12 points for South Carolina State. Zack Austin’s 3-pointer drew High Point within 67-66 but neither team scored in the final two minutes, a stretch that included four missed free throws by the Panthers. John-Michael Wright had 26 points for High Point.