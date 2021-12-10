Pettersson’s lone shootout goal puts Canucks over Jets 4-3

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored the lone goal in the shootout to give the Vancouver Canucks a win over the Winnipeg Jets 4-3 on Friday night. The Swedish center deftly stick handled his way in, waiting out Winnipeg goalie Eric Comrie, then wrapping a shot around his outstretched frame. Nils Hoglander had a pair of goals for Vancouver, while Conor Garland also scored. Thatcher Demko stopped 34 shots in regulation for the Canucks. Blake Wheeler and Kyle Connor each had a goal and two assists for Winnipeg, Mark Scheifele also scored and Comrie had 33 saves.