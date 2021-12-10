Mercedes, Red Bull play nice ahead of F1 championship

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The heads of Mercedes and Red Bull have shaken hands and wished one another good luck as drivers Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen head into the title-deciding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Mercedes boss Toto Wolff and Red Bull principal Christian Horner have a tense relationship but put it aside while discussing this epic championship battle. Hamilton and Verstappen are tied in the standings headed into Sunday’s finale. Hamilton is seeking a record eighth F1 title, while Verstappen is trying to become the first Dutch F1 champion. Hamilton has won three straight races to tie Verstappen in the standings.