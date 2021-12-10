Hamilton, Williams to skip Irish bowl game for NFL draft

By JOHN FINERAN

Associated Press

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — New coach Marcus Freeman and No. 5 Notre Dame will be without two of their top players when the Fighting Irish meet No. 9 Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl on New Year’s Day. Running back Kyren Williams and safety Kyle Hamilton both say they will skip the bowl and prepare for the NFL draft. Hamilton missed the final five games of the regular season with a knee injury. Both players are juniors.