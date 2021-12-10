Durant’s 31 points power Nets past Young, Hawks 113-105

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 31 points, including a go-ahead jumper midway through the fourth quarter, and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Atlanta Hawks 113-105. The Nets, protecting their slim lead over Chicago for the best record in the Eastern Conference, improved to 8-0 following losses this season. Durant and LaMarcus Aldridge, who had 15 points, were rested in Wednesday night’s 114-104 loss at Houston. James Harden had 20 points and 11 assists for Brooklyn. The Nets are 2-0 against Atlanta this season. Trae Young led Atlanta with 31 points. John Collins had 20 and Kevin Huerter added 19.