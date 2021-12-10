Duke hires Texas A&M coordinator Mike Elko as football coach

By AARON BEARD

AP Sports Writer

Duke is turning to Texas A&M defensive coordinator Mike Elko to turn around its football program after a two-year slide and a winless Atlantic Coast Conference record. The school announced Elko’s hiring late Friday. That ended a nearly two-week process to hire the replacement for David Cutcliffe. The school had announced Nov. 28 that Cutcliffe wouldn’t return after 14 seasons. The 44-year-old Elko has spent the past four seasons with the Aggies. He had also worked as a defensive coordinator at Notre Dame, Wake Forest and Bowling Green in the past decade.