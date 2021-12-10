Dave Campbell, Texas Football magazine’s founder, dead at 96

WACO, Texas (AP) — Dave Campbell, founder of the Texas Football preview magazine that became a fixture in the football-crazy state, has died. He was 96. Known as “the bible of Texas football,” the magazine was started by Campbell in 1960, seven years after he became sports editor of the Waco Tribune-Herald. Campbell served both roles for 25 years before selling the magazine. While the magazine started as a comprehensive guide to old Southwest Conference and high school teams, it came to be known as the primary source of preps coverage in the state.