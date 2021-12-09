NHL enhancing employee training after Blackhawks abuse case

By The Associated Press

The National Hockey League has announced an enhanced training program for employees at its board of governors meetings after an investigation uncovered disturbing details of sexual abuse endured by Chicago Blackhawks prospect Kyle Beach more than a decade ago. The program for all league and club employees is being created in partnership with Sheldon Kennedy’s Respect Group. Kennedy, an eight-year NHL veteran, has been a leading voice for sexual abuse victims following his own experience being abused by his coach for five years during his time as a junior hockey player.