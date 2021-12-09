Brewers sign 1B Jonathan Singleton to minor league contract

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jonathan Singleton has signed a minor league contract with the Milwaukee Brewers. The former heralded first base prospect is attempting a big league comeback at the age of 30. The Houston Astros released Singleton in 2018 while he was serving a 100-game suspension under baseball’s minor league drug program after a third positive test for a drug of abuse. Singleton resurfaced in the Mexican League this year and showcased some of the power that helped make him such a big prospect earlier in his career. Singleton’s lone major league experience came with Houston from 2014-15.