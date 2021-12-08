Sherman scores 23, West Virginia beats No. 15 UConn 56-53

By JOHN RABY

AP Sports Writer

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Taz Sherman scored 23 points and West Virginia held on for a 56-53 victory over No. 15 UConn. The Mountaineers were terrible at the free throw line but made enough in the closing minute to beat a ranked opponent in their first try this season. Sean McNeil, who missed West Virginia’s last game with a sore back, added 16 points. Short-handed UConn was held to a season low for points in its first true road game. Isaiah Whaley led the Huskies with 15 points. R.J. Cole added 14 and Andre Jackson scored 10. West Virginia shot 44% from the free-throw line.