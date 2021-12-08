Corinthians complete dominance of SAmerican women’s soccer

By MAURICIO SAVARESE

AP Sports Writer

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s Corinthians beat Sao Paulo 3-1 to secure its third consecutive state championship title in women’s soccer. The team has also won the Brazilian and South American crowns this year. Gabriela Zanotti scored two goals and Adriana netted the third to give Corinthians a 3-2 aggregate result win. Nana scored the only goal of the visitors. Corinthians’ women, the first to win a treble in Brazil, have 10 titles in five years. The dominance of Corinthians women’s team this year started taking shape in September, when they beat archrival Palmeiras 3-1 to win their second consecutive Brazilian championship. Two months later they beat Colombia’s Santa Fé 2-0 in Montevideo to lift the women’s Copa Libertadores.