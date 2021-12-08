Clippers hang on to beat Celtics 114-111 behind rookie

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Brandon Boston Jr. had career highs of 27 points and five 3-pointers, sparking the Los Angeles Clippers to a 114-111 victory over the Boston Celtics. With Paul George sidelined by a bruised right elbow, Boston scored 18 points in 14 minutes in the first half for the Clippers. The Celtics were led by Jayson Tatum with 29 points and 10 rebounds. The Clippers blew most of a 21-point lead. The Celtics got within one in the closing seconds but the Clippers went 3 of 4 at the free throw line to hold on.