Canucks beat Bruins 2-1 in SO, Boudreau improves to 2-0

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — J.T. Miller scored the shootout winner, giving the Vancouver Canucks a 2-1 victory over the visiting Boston Bruins. The Canucks winger patiently outwaited Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman, and tucked a shot in behind his right skate. Bo Horvat also scored in the shootout. Brock Boeser scored in regulation for Vancouver. Patrice Bergeron got a power-play goal for Boston on a 5-on-3 advantage early in the third. Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko made 35 saves on his 26th birthday. Jeremy Swayman stopped 31 of 32 shots for Boston.

