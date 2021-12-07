Undefeated Gophers getting along just fine under Ben Johnson

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Sports Writer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The takeover of any major college basketball program is already a big job. Ben Johnson’s start at Minnesota was tasked with the most basic need: players. Only two Gophers decided to return from the previous season. The perfect storm of roster turnover was created by the coaching change and the frenzy of the NCAA transfer portal. Recruiting personality was the top priority for Johnson and his assistants. They clearly found a group that gets along. The Gophers are undefeated entering their Big Ten opener against 19th-ranked Michigan State.