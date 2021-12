LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Terrance Williams II tossed in 22 points, Brandon Johns Jr. scored 20 points and Michigan routed Nebraska, 102-67 in the Wolverines Big Ten Conference opener. Johns hit a 3-pointer 19 seconds into the game to set the tone for the contest. Michigan rained in nine 3-pointers in the first half to build a 51-32 lead by intermission and the Wolverines (6-3, 1-0) shot 15 of 32 from beyond the arc.