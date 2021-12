MIAMI (AP) — Caeleb Dressel and Katie Ledecky were honored as male and female athletes of the year at USA Swimming’s annual Golden Goggle awards in Miami. Dressel repeated as athlete of the year after earning gold medals in the 50-meter freestyle, 100 free, and 100 butterfly at the Tokyo Olympics. Ledecky earned two gold and two silver medals in Tokyo, becoming the most decorated female individual gold medalist in Olympic history.