Blazers’ McCollum has collapsed lung, out indefinitely

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum has been diagnosed with a collapsed right lung and will be sidelined indefinitely. McCollum was injured in the final quarter of the Blazers’ 145-117 loss to the Boston Celtics on Saturday. He was listed as probable with a rib contusion for Monday night’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers, but did not play in the 102-90 loss. The team says McCollum’s condition was revealed by a CT scan. He is averaging 20.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists this season.