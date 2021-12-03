Against all odds, disabled teen gymnast in Bosnia excels

By SABINA NIKSIC

Associated Press

VISOKO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — In Bosnia, a poor, Balkan country which habitually marginalizes people with disabilities, a soon-to-be-14-year-old girl, born without her lower left arm, pursues her dream of becoming an internationally recognized rhythmic gymnast. Sara Becarevic says she got enchanted with the demanding sport as a toddler, while watching the world championships on television. Fast forward almost 11 years and Sara is winning medals for her club nationally and internationally. Her dream is to compete in the world championships and the Olympic Games, but even for Bosnia’s able-bodied athletes, funding is hard to come by and most are bankrolled by their parents.