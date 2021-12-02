Wake Forest’s Clawson, Pitt’s Pickett earn ACC top honors

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — The Atlantic Coast Conference has named Wake Forest’s Dave Clawson as its coach of the year and Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett as its player of the year. The league released its individual awards this week. The list includes Florida State defensive end Jermaine Johnson II as defensive player of the year. Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke is rookie of the year and offensive rookie of the year. Clemson safety Andrew Mukuba as defensive rookie of the year. Pickett’s 17th-ranked Panthers will meet Clawson’s 18th-ranked Demon Deacons in Saturday’s ACC title game. The Associated Press will release its all-ACC honors Monday.